Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval delegation to attend Contactplan meeting in Oranjestad, Aruba.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 14, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 9.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval composition delegation and provisions to attend Contactplan meeting on February 19, 2024, in Oranjestad, Aruba (IS/330/2024-2024 dated January 18, 2024)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament