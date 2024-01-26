UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON CASE

The Sint Maarten Police Force regrets to inform the public that the body discovered in the Dutch Quarter Nazareth area about a week ago has been identified as that of Mr. J.D Thomas who had been missing since Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. J.D. Thomas during this difficult time

We would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation during the search for Mr. J.D. Thomas. If you have any additional information related to this case, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721-542 22 22 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

Once again, our condolences go out to the family, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this challenging time.