UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON CASE: J.D. T.

SINT MAARTEN – The Sint Maarten Police Force is providing an update on the missing person case involving J.D.T., who was reported missing on January 7th, 2024.

The police force has gathered sufficient information to indicate that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of J.D.T. As a result, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may assist in resolving this matter. Any details, no matter how insignificant they may seem, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to pursuing all leads and ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding J.D.T.’s disappearance. We appreciate the cooperation of the community in providing information that can aid in bringing resolution to this case.

As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided to the public. We understand the concerns and interest surrounding this case, and we assure the community that every effort is being made to resolve it with the utmost diligence.

The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with information, to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

The cooperation of the public is crucial in solving this case, and we thank everyone for their support.