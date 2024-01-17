Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W.) Forge Historic Coalition Agreement for 2024-2028 Term

Philipsburg – In a landmark moment for the people of St. Maarten, the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W.) officially signed a historic coalition agreement on Saturday evening, marking the beginning of a new era of collaborative governance.

The signing ceremony, brought together leaders and member of parliaments elect from each political party, showcasing a commitment to unity and progress for the betterment of St. Maarten and its citizens. The coalition agreement outlines a comprehensive vision for the next four years, focusing on key issues such as economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Leaders from URSM, DP, PFP, and N.O.W. expressed their enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, emphasizing the strength that comes from a unified approach. The coalition government aims to address challenges, build resilience, and capitalize on opportunities to create a prosperous and resilient future for the island.

“This coalition is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of St. Maarten and its people. By pooling our strengths and resources, we believe we can overcome challenges and propel our island toward a brighter future.”

The signing event was attended by representatives of various sectors, community leaders, and citizens eager to witness this historic moment. The coalition partners expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the community and pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill the promises outlined in the agreement.