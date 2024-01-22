STABBING INCIDENT IN DOWN STREET AREA OF PHILIPSBURG

On Saturday, January 20th, 2023, at approximately 05:30 PM, the Central Police Dispatch of Sint-Maarten received multiple calls reporting a stabbing incident in the Down Street area of Philipsburg. In response, officers from the Uniform Division, detectives, and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a male victim who had sustained a stab wound to his upper body. Immediate first aid was administered by ambulance personnel at the location, and the victim was promptly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical treatment. The victim is currently in serious but stable condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident arose from an argument between the suspect and the victim, who were purportedly friends. The altercation occurred during a beach party and escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the victim being stabbed by the suspect.

Later in the evening, officers successfully apprehended the suspect, identified as S.L.M. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the police station for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police department would like to assure the community that this incident is being thoroughly investigated. We urge anyone with additional information related to this incident to come forward and assist the police in their efforts.

As the case progresses, further updates will be provided to the public. The police force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the residents of Sint-Maarten.