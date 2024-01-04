Sint Eustatius Garbage dump on fire

St. Eustatius — On Friday, the 29th of December, around 9:20 PM, the central control room received a report of a garbage dump on fire at a waste factory on St. Eustatius. Upon the arrival of the patrol and the fire brigade, it could be observed that the garbage dump was on fire and it was noted that it was the wood in the garbage dump that was on fire.

Otherwise, there was no hazardous materials. Personnel from the waste plant were also on scene to operate an excavator and assist with extinguishing to prevent the possibility of expansion. The fire caused smoke pollution in the area and residents were warned about smoke inhalation/smoke formation.

No one was injured. Police were present to direct traffic.