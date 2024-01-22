Serious Three-Vehicle Accident on Bishop Hill Road – Police Urges Vigilance on Wet Roads

On Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at approximately 10:40 am, the Sint Maarten Police Force responded to multiple calls reporting a serious three-vehicle accident on Bishop Hill Road near the Bird Farm. The involved vehicles are identified as a Gold Mitsubishi Lancer, a Black Nissan TIDA, and a Gray BMW. The incident occurred because of a collision between the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Nissan TIDA, leading to the TIDA flipping on its side and subsequently colliding with the parked BMW.

Upon receiving calls, Police Central Dispatch promptly dispatched several police patrols and personnel from the Traffic Department to the accident location. The incident took place in an area close to the Bird Farm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Gold Mitsubishi Lancer and Black Nissan TIDA were traveling on Bishop Hill Road from the Belvedere area towards Sucker Garden. The collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan TIDA attempted to overtake the Gold Lancer as it was turning into one of the side streets, resulting in the collision. The Nissan TIDA flipped on its side, slid on the road, and collided with the parked Gray BMW.

Fortunately, none of the drivers involved sustained serious injuries. The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to remind the public to exercise extreme caution, especially during adverse weather conditions. Recent rains have left the roads wet, contributing to hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to be vigilant, adhere to traffic regulations, and maintain a safe following distance.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.