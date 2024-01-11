Police Force of Sint Maarten Investigates Vehicle Accident in Mullet Bay

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is currently investigating a vehicular accident that occurred on the evening of January 9, 2024, at approximately 21:00 on the Rhine Road in Mullet Bay.

According to preliminary findings from the Traffic Department’s ongoing investigation, it indicates that a black/dark blue SUV overturned after losing control just after exiting Cupe-coy into Mullet Bay. The initial information suggests that the driver of the SUV observed another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction on his side of the road. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver swerved as far left as possible, ultimately striking a boulder on the side of the road, resulting in the vehicle flipping over.

Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries in the incident. However, the accident led to a temporary standstill of traffic in the area. Police patrols worked diligently for an extended period to regulate traffic and ensure the safe removal of the overturned vehicle from the narrow part of the road.

The investigation into this accident is currently ongoing. The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges the public to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further incidents.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public during this investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.