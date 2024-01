PM Silveria Jacobs / Leader of the National Alliance is playing with our fundamental right to VOTE in this democratic country by holding the voting cards hostage and killing time so she can come out victorious in tomorrow’s Election.

Come out and VOTE for Wilson Gromyko LNV candidate 11 on the United St. Maarten Party (USP) list. NA and UPP need to GO !!!!

My2Cents January 10, 2024