Incident with weapon during New Year’s celebration

Saba — On the night of Sunday, the 31st of December to Monday, the 1st of January, an incident took place in a catering establishment on Saba during which a plainclothes police officer drew his firearm.

An investigation is being launched into the use of the firearm. This is a standard procedure that is used when a police officer has used a firearm and/or has used force.