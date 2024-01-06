House on Fire

At approximately 06:45 AM on January 5th, 2024, the Sint Maarten Police Force received several d calls reporting a fire at Sugar hill Drive in Cul-de-sac. Police dispatch center immediately coordinated a response, deploying both Fire Department personnel and Police patrol units to the scene.

Upon arrival at the location, emergency responders observed that the second floor of the complex was entirely engulfed in flames. Quick action was taken to secure the area and assess the situation. In addition to the Fire Department and Police personnel, ambulance personnel were also dispatched to provide assistance.

The timely response from emergency services allowed for the swift containment of the fire. Unfortunately, the second floor of the complex suffered extensive damage due to the blaze.

Two individuals were identified as victims of the incident and were attended to by ambulance personnel. Both victims had experienced smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene. Fortunately, no further ailments were reported, and both individuals are expected to recover fully.

The Sint Maarten Police Force and the Fire Department are currently conducting a investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to the public to ensure transparency and maintain open communication regarding the incident.