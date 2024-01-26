End of an Era: LIAT 1974 makes final flights across Eastern Caribbean

Today will be the end of an era in Caribbean aviation as LIAT (1974) is conducting its final flights.

The airline’s sole aircraft, an ATR 42-600, left the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua this morning to begin LIAT’s final sectors across the Eastern Caribbean.

In a social media post, the airline commented: “It’s a bittersweet day for us…Thank you to all who have supported us till the end of this chapter and we look to the future with hope for the new one.”

Stops to Dominica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines are on the cards for LIAT 1974’s farewell tour.

Antigua and Barbuda’s state broadcaster ABS Television reported the last LIAT (1974) flight will touch down at the V.C. Bird International Airport at 7:20pm where it will receive a water salute. LIAT 1974 will cease all operations on January 22.

In a letter to staff in late December 2023, Cleveland Seaforth, LIAT’s court-appointed administrator, said all employees would be made redundant effective February 4, 2024.