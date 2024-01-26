End of an Era: LIAT 1974 makes final flights across Eastern Caribbean

Today will be the end of an era in Caribbean aviation as LIAT (1974) is conducting its final flights.
The airline’s sole aircraft, an ATR 42-600, left the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua this morning to begin LIAT’s final sectors across the Eastern Caribbean.
In a social media post, the airline commented: “It’s a bittersweet day for us…Thank you to all who have supported us till the end of this chapter and we look to the future with hope for the new one.”
Stops to Dominica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines are on the cards for LIAT 1974’s farewell tour.
Antigua and Barbuda’s state broadcaster ABS Television reported the last LIAT (1974) flight will touch down at the V.C. Bird International Airport at 7:20pm where it will receive a water salute. LIAT 1974 will cease all operations on January 22.
In a letter to staff in late December 2023, Cleveland Seaforth, LIAT’s court-appointed administrator, said all employees would be made redundant effective February 4, 2024.
Over 90 members of staff are expected to be impacted by the company’s closure.
Earlier this month, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed majority of the staff are expected to be rehired at the revamped LIAT (2020).
LIAT (2020) is expected to be a joint venture between the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nigerian airline Air Peace.
Air Peace is expected to hold a majority stake in LIAT (2020).
Source: caribbean.loopnews.com