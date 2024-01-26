Cyber Senior Program registration is open

The Computer Information Technology department at the Sint Maarten Library is continuing its Cyber Senior Program for seniors ages 60 and up at the Belvedere library.

The Cyber Senior Program caters to both beginners and advanced users and will run for the next five months, starting from February to June 2024. Registration for interested seniors opens on Monday, January 29, 2024, and closes on Saturday, February 6, 2024.

Space is limited to ten individuals per session, and we will notify previous participants to join the advanced program. Registration for interested seniors opens on Monday, January 29, 2024, and closes on Saturday, February 6, 2024. Space is limited to ten individuals per session, and we will notify previous participants to join the advanced program.

Beginner’s classes will commence on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while advance classes will start on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

This esteemed program offers personalized computer skills instruction for older individuals, aiming to bridge the technological gap and foster a sense of connectivity while minimizing isolation. Media coaches F. Housen, J. Lambert, D. Helligar, and M. Spencer lead the location-based library service-learning project.

In today’s ever-evolving world, technology plays a crucial role in daily life. The older generation, in particular, faces the risk of being left behind in this digital advancement. Thus, it is essential for seniors to acquire the necessary skills to empower themselves.

The program equips seniors with the skills needed to stay abreast of the latest technological changes, including assistance with online banking, government appointments, and the utilization of the SZV Social & Health Insurances self service portal, all of which are now accessible online.

Moreover, the Sint Maarten Library offers access to its eBook collection through the Overdrive Libby App, featuring over 3000 digital books, as well as the digital collection of the National Library of the Netherlands (KB), accessible via the Sint Maarten Library Website; www.library.sx.

Participants in the program will learn how to navigate websites and access a variety of exciting e-books and audio books from the comfort of their homes. While the Cyber Senior program offers free training, we encourage participants to consider obtaining a library membership.

Media coaches interested in contributing to the community can contact F. Housen for more details. For further information and registration, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at 1721-542-2970 or via email at admin@library.sx.