ARMED ROBBERY AT PORTO CUPE-COY CASINO

In the early morning hours of January 24, 2024, at approximately 01:30 AM, the Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls reporting an ongoing armed robbery at a local casino in Porto Cupe-Coy.

In a coordinated response, several police patrols, detective personnel, and officers of the forensic Department were dispatched to the location. Preliminary investigations indicate that three masked individuals, dressed in dark clothing and armed with firearms, targeted the security personnel at the casino’s entrance. Subsequently, they gained access to the establishment and carried out a robbery.

Following the incident, the perpetrators fled the scene, disappearing into the darkness. Based on available information, it is believed that the suspects fled towards the French side of the island. The investigation into this armed robbery is currently underway.

KPSM is actively working to gather evidence, interview witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The Police Force urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Tips can be reported anonymously through the designated crime hotline or by contacting the local police station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) .