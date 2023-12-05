St. Maarten and pollution

Did you know that St. Maarten is named as one of the most polluted countries in the Caribbean?

Due to our high number of cruise ship arrivals, St. Maarten has extremely high air pollution.



For example, when you pass through Cay Bay, you can see the smoke polluting the air. You can also even smell the smog when in that area. This can be suffocating. So, imagine the persons who live in that area, who have to constantly inhale these chemicals and waste?



Did you know that it is scientifically proven that once CO2 emissions increase, that the temperature will also increase?



Scientists have proven that more CO2 emissions causes the temperature to rise. Which means, the place gets hotter, which we have been experiencing. It is getting hotter. So, we must do what we can to cool down the earth.



We have to combat the effects of CO2 emissions and global warming, and it starts with us. We have to do our part. We cannot look at other countries not taking the initiative, we have to focus on ourselves and do what we can.



It is easier than we might think. What we need to do is lessen CO2 emissions and increase vegetation.



Lessening our CO2 by using renewable energies and moving away from burning fossil fuels. Or at least minimize the use of these products.



In tandem, we need to plant more trees. It is a known fact that plants take in CO2 and give off oxygen (which benefits us). So, by planting more trees, the plants will help reduce more of the emissions.



By doing this we can systematically get our planet back to a livable state, and we would be able to live comfortably.

Oliver Williams