Sint Maarten Police Force Initiates Investigation into Recent String of Incidents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating a sequence of events that transpired between December 21st and 22nd, 2023.

On the evening of December 21st, around 7:20 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a robbery at a Dutch Quarter supermarket. Two individuals, clad in dark attire, brandished firearms during the incident and subsequently fled the premises.

Following the robbery, law enforcement observed a small white vehicle leaving the Garden of Eden area in Dutch Quarter. Despite efforts to stop the vehicle, the driver evaded apprehension, leading to a pursuit that concluded in the vicinity of the former zoo. The driver escaped on foot into Fresh Pond, eluding capture. The vehicle was impounded for further examination.

Around 9:30 PM, Central Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle—a gray Kia Picanto—that had been sighted in Cole Bay. Multiple police patrols were dispatched to Wellington Road, where the vehicle was located. Upon inspection, officers discovered four male occupants in the suspected stolen vehicle. A firearm was also uncovered and confiscated during the search. All four suspects were arrested for firearm possession and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for interrogation.

At approximately 11:30 PM on September 21st, 2023, Police Central Dispatch received a distress call from the driver of a black Hyundai I-10, reporting a collision with a green Toyota Corolla on A.J.C. Brouwers Road. The Toyota Corolla fled the scene. Officers launched a search and, around 1:30 AM on December 22nd, 2023, spotted a vehicle matching the description on A.Th. Illidge Road near the Madame Estate Shopping Center. Attempts to stop the vehicle were thwarted as the driver accelerated and resisted compliance. The pursuit continued into Dutch Quarter, culminating in the driver abandoning the car, jumping into Fresh Pond, and evading capture. While the driver remained elusive, a passenger in the vehicle was promptly arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning.

As the holiday season approaches, the Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes its commitment to public safety. Officers will be actively patrolling throughout this busy Christmas weekend. In light of these events and to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for all, the police force urges the cooperation of the public in refraining from drinking and driving. Your responsible choices contribute to the well-being of the community. Stay safe and celebrate responsibly.