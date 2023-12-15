SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE EXTENDS GRATITUDE TO COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTORS TO ANNUAL “CHRISTMAS PROJECT 

“Put a smile on a child “

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its heartfelt gratitude to the police officers, individuals, and businesses who contributed to the success of the Annual “Christmas Project.” Coordinated by Community Police A. Leonard. of this initiative aimed to spread joy and warmth throughout our community during the festive season.

This year’s Christmas Project was a great success, and we attribute its success to the unwavering support from our community members. The collective effort demonstrated a commitment to the well-being of our fellow residents, reflecting the true spirit of the season.

We extend our sincere thanks to all those who lent their support, whether through donations, volunteer efforts, or other means. Your contributions have made a significant impact, bringing joy to those in need and fostering a sense of unity within our community.

Special appreciation goes out to the management of M.L.K Jr School in Dutch Quarter for their dedicated endeavors toward the children in their care. Their commitment to the well-being and happiness of the students is truly commendable and aligns perfectly with the goals of the Christmas Project.

As we express our gratitude, we also look forward to future collaborations with all individuals, businesses, and organizations involved. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those in our community and create lasting memories for years to come.

The Sint Maarten Police Force recognizes and appreciates the collective effort that made the Christmas Project a success. We extend warm wishes for the holiday season and hope to build on this momentum in the coming years.

Special thanks go out to: Fearless riders, Joe’s Jewelry, Kay’s Fine Jewelry, and many others who contributed to this project in 2023.