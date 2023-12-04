Postal Services St. Maarten: Distribution of Voting Cards starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Philipsburg – The management of Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS N.V.) is pleased to announce that the total voting cards received from the civil registry for the upcoming January 11, 2024, election have arrived, today Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10:04 am.

The total amount received was 19,479, this count will be verified within, and will thereafter be disseminated starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“This is a crucial step in facilitating the voting population’s participation in this democratic process, and we encourage all eligible voters to check their mailboxes for the timely receipt of their voting cards”, concluded Managing Director, Marinka Gumbs.