Home Invasion/Robbery at Cay Hill Apartment Complex

CAYHILL, Sint Maarten, – In the early hours of Friday morning, December 15th, 2023 at approximately 02:00 AM, the Police Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received a call from a victim reporting a home invasion/robbery at an apartment complex located in the Cay Hill area.

According to the victim, two individuals dressed in dark clothing and wearing ski-masks forcefully entered her apartment. The assailants proceeded to rob her of personal belongings, including her bag. Responding to the emergency call, several police patrols, along with the Robbery Unit, were dispatched to the location.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the perpetrators not only stole personal belongings but also took the victim’s vehicle after gaining access to the apartment and obtaining the keys.

The Special Unit Robbery (S.U.R) detectives are currently to investigating this. The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges the public to remain vigilant, especially during this busy Christmas season.

The detectives are investigating this Armed robbery case are asking anyone who has information about this or any other robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)