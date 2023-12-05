EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF AI EXPERTS AT UWI MONA – DENARTHUR ANALYTICS & FINDABILITY SCIENCES 

The University of the West Indies Mona campus Faculty of Engineering hosted an enlightening event that delved into the ever-evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Spearheaded by Ryan Simons, Founder and CEO of DenArthur Analytics, and Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences, the session captivated students with a comprehensive exploration of AI – construction of AI systems and platforms, its potential for benefitting Caribbean enterprises and practical applications.

Students gained valuable insights into the diverse portfolio of both Findability Sciences and DenArthur Analytics, witnessing real-world applications of AI-driven Data Analytics that demonstrate the transformative impact this technology can have on various sectors.

The potential impact of AI in Jamaica’s healthcare industry was particularly emphasised, sparking discussions about the transformative possibilities AI holds for the nation’s medical, financial, governance and tourism landscapes. The partnership between DenArthur and Findability Sciences will be a driving force behind these advancements for not only local but also regional enterprises.

The event also marked a step towards integrating AI education into the Mona School of Business and Management’s curriculum. DenArthur and Findability Sciences engaged in strategic discussions with the school’s heads, laying the groundwork for a partnership that will equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the AI-driven future.