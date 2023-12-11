Chamber of Commerce Election Results 2023

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry results for the Board of Directors Election, which was held on Friday, December 8th, 2023.

The opening positions on the board were 2 Small Business representatives and 1 Large Business representative. There were four candidates vying for the Small business category and two candidates for the Large Business category.

On completion of the analysis of the votes casted, the results were as follows: For Small Businesses, Ms. Annuska Friday and Ms. Nzinga Lake was elected out of a field of 4 candidates as the representatives to fill the vacancy for the Small Business Sector. Ms. Friday received a total of 111 votes, followed by Ms. Lake with 91 votes, Mr. Edsel Gumbs with 68 votes, and Ms. Chrystal Gonsalves with 27 votes.

For Large Businesses, Mr. Louis Bute was elected out of a field of 2 candidates as the representatives to fill the vacancy for the Large Business Sector. came out on top with a total of 16 votes, followed by Ms. Annuska Friday with 14 votes.

This therefore meant that the category of Large Businesses would be represented by Mr. Louis Bute and Small Businesses would be represented by Ms. Annuska Friday and Ms. Nzinga Lake coming 3 years also.