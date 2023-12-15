Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval delegation to attend the funeral of the Member of the Parliament of Curaçao, Mr. A.C.M Thodé

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on December 15, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval composition delegation and provisions to attend the funeral of the Member of the Parliament of Curaçao, Mr. A.C.M Thodé, in Willemstad, Curaçao (IS/282/2023-2024 dated December 14, 2023)

