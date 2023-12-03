Armed Robbery Foiled in Old Street Area: Two Suspects Apprehended

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — At approximately 2:00 PM on December 2nd, 2023, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded swiftly to reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the Old Street area of Philipsburg. The Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls alerting them to the presence of two masked individuals committing the crime.

In a commendable display of prompt action, several officers and detectives in the vicinity immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, officers spotted engaged in a foot pursuit with the two suspects through the town area.

The first suspect with initials R.W. was successfully apprehended in the Back Street area, demonstrating the dedication of the officers involved. The pursuit of the second suspect with initials A.H. continued, ultimately resulting in his capture on Cannegieter Street, close to the Brick Building.

During the chase, law enforcement officers discovered and confiscated both jewelries stolen from the store and a firearm in the possession of the suspects. The recovery of these items not only aids in the resolution of this specific case but contributes to the overall safety and security of the community.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is particularly proud of the officers’ vigilance during this busy season. Despite being a small but dedicated group, these officers have demonstrated their commitment to the safety and well-being of the community. The implemented strategy of heightened visibility and rapid response is already showing positive results in crime prevention.

The police force expresses its sincere gratitude to all members of the public who assisted during this incident. The collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community played a crucial role in the successful resolution of the armed robbery.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway. The KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of the residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.

The detectives are investigating this Armed robbery case are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the

Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line

on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page

(Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) .