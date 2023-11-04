URGENT: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE ON L.B. SCOTT ROAD FOR NOVEMBER 4th and 5th, 2023 DUE TO ONGOING ROAD WORK

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In connection with the essential roadwork being carried out by VROMI contractors, the Police Force of Sint Maarten regrets to inform the public of a partial road closure on L.B. Scott Road, commencing from the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Gladiola Road, on Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th, 2023.

Closure Details:

Location: Intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Gladiola Road

Duration: Ongoing due to road construction activities on November 4th and 5th, 2023.

Traffic Diversion Routes:

Drivers Heading Towards St. Peters, South Reward, and Saunders Area:

Please utilize Carnation Road to access Coralita Road for travel towards Philipsburg.

Drivers Exiting and Entering L.B. Scott Road:

Exit onto Gladiola Road and further onto Coralita Road to leave the affected area.

We understand the inconvenience this may cause and request your cooperation and patience during this period. The collaboration between VROMI and the Police of Sint Maarten aims to enhance the overall safety and efficiency of our roadways. Your patience is vital in helping alleviate the traffic situation that has persisted on L.B. Scott Road over the past few weeks.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in ensuring a smoother traffic flow for all residents and commuters.