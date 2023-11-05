SVOBE signed agreements/memorandums of understanding between four (4) institutions of higher learning in the Dominican Republic

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In case you missed it, there have been some interesting developments coming out of the foundation SVOBE, the entity that runs the Milton Peters College and Sundial School.

The foundation announced that it has signed agreements/memorandums of understanding between four (4) institutions of higher learning in the Dominican Republic that will accept students from MPC and Sundial once they graduate. Terms and conditions apply.

The four institutions are:

– The Pontifical Catholic University of Madre y Maestra (PUCMM)

– Instituto Technologico de Las Americas (ITLA)

– Universidad Central del Este

– The Universidad Nacional Pedro Henríquez Ureña (UNPHU)

Besides the obvious and new university level options for St. Maarten students, the signings were touted opportunities for cultural exchange, internationalization, and collaboration between both countries.

Each institution is also very different considering the varying interests and diverse make-up of St. Maarten students. They offer vocational tertiary education, academic university education and technology focused education among other disciplines.

The signings add four “close by” countries to which St. Maarten can add to its inventory of higher education possibilities. Expect more details from SVOBE about the agreements signed. Details such as when exactly the agreements will kick-in, scholarship issues, fixed number of students, tuitions fees etc should be forthcoming.

Teen Times will also do much more on the exciting news. In the meantime, all of the aforementioned institutions can be researched online for more information.

A quick historical footnote: St. Maarten and the Dominican Republic have always had close ties. Many people left St. Maarten decades ago to seek work in Santo Domingo in order to support their families on St. Maarten. Now, decades later, St. Maarten will be sending its students to the Dominican Republic for higher education.

Source: Teen Times Facebook page