“Study Beyond My PBL, PKL & TKL  Education” slated for November 9th, 2023 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — An informative session entitled: ““Study Beyond My PBL, PKL, & TKL Education” ” is being organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport for students and recent graduates of PBL, PKL and TKL education on St. Maarten.

This workshop will help inform students of the many opportunities available in regards to continuing their education upon graduation. Parents are also welcomed to attend.

This workshop will be held on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email to studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.