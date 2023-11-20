St. Maarten competes in O.E.C.S. Swimming Championships and is now an official member of the organization

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Emmbriel Flanders, St. Maarten’s representative for the O.E.C.S. Swimming Championships and his coach Mr. Dwight Vermeer attended the 31st O.E.C.S. (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States) Swimming Championships. The annual event was held on November 10th to 12th in St Lucia. The participating countries were Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines. St. Maarten and St. Martin were invested guests. Emmbriel Flanders from the local Dolphin Swim Team swam in the Boys 13/14 age category. Although he was the only athlete representing St. Maarten, he improved in three of his personal best times in the swimming events and finished overall in the 6th place.

Event 86 Male 13-14 50 Back 39.33S (- 1.79)

Event 98 Male 13-14 100 Breast 1:30.05S (- 5.56) (1 Team point)

Event 118 Male 13-14 100 Free 1:09.01S (- 2.35)

During the O.E.C.S. Swimming Championships, Mr. Dwight Vermeer in his dual role as coach for Emmbriel Flanders and President of S.M.A.F. (St. Maarten Aquatic Federation) attended the Congress of O.E.C.S. Championships on Nov. 11. Mr. Dwight Vermeer in his role as president managed to ensure that St. Maarten is now a permanent member of the O.E.C.S. swimming championships. All of the participating O.E.C.S. countries unanimously voted in favor of St. Maarten having a permanent status within the swimming championships from 2024.

This means that St. Maarten’s athletes can actively take part in all swimming events and will no longer be considered a guest. In the near future, St. Maarten will also have the opportunity to host these championships and welcome athletes from the different O.E.C.S. countries.

This is an opportunity for St. Maarten to benefit from sports tourism by being able to host a sports event on an international level. In 2024 this event will be hosted by St. Vincent & the Grenadines.