Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation celebrates and thanks its 2023 sponsors 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) held a special event at Holland House on Friday, November 17th to honor the Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsors of the 2023 Science Fair.

The sponsors’ contributions enabled the foundation to fulfill its mission of promoting STEM education in Sint Maarten and to organize a very successful Science Fair 2023. The foundation also shared its vision for 2024, which includes raising the standards of the local science fair to match the global benchmark, hosting science-related events throughout the year, and providing workshops to prepare students for the enhanced 2025 science fair.

The Science Fair 2023 was a remarkable showcase of scientific talent and creativity among the secondary school students of Sint Maarten. Over 60 students participated with great enthusiasm and presented their projects to more than 400 primary school students and hundreds of community members. The projects covered a wide range of topics and disciplines, such as renewable energy, robotics, biotechnology, and more.

The foundation is grateful to all the sponsors for their ongoing support and partnership, which are invaluable for creating a renewed platform for scientific research education among the schools of Sint Maarten. The foundation looks forward to continuing the collaboration in the future and welcoming new sponsors who share the same vision and passion for STEM education.

The 2023 sponsors include:

Gold : Nagico Insurance, Belair Community Center, Driven Media;

Silver : SZV Social & Health Insurance, Island Cooking Gas, St Maarten Port Services, Compass Insurances, Telem Group, PJIA;

Bronze : American University of the Caribbean, Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten; The Windward Islands Bank, Klass Electronics, Stand Strong, SOL Sint Maarten.

For more information about the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, please Call Dr. Rolinda Carter at 1(721)-556-0520.