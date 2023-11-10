Public Meeting of Parliament regarding a draft national ordinance to amend the national ordinance Integrity Chamber and permanent Committee of Parliament for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry

Public Meeting of Parliament regarding a draft national ordinance to amend the national ordinance Integrity Chamber in connection with increasing the age limit for members and alternate members and a proposal to establish a permanent Committee of Parliament for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 10, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de landsverordening Integriteitskamer in verband met het verhogen van de leeftijdsgrens voor leden en plaatsvervagende leden (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-169) (IS/864/2022-2023 d.d. 15 juni 2023) Advice on proposal to establish a permanent Committee of Parliament for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry (CAFAH) (IS/991/2022-2023 dated August 14, 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament