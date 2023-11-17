NV GEBE: Bulk billing to update customer accounts

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — At NV GEBE, we understand the importance of clear and reliable billing for our customers, and we are working diligently to restore our billing system. The Company is making progress every day, and many of our valued customers in various districts are now receiving their bills regularly and accurately.

We recognize that since the incident in March 2022, some of our customers experienced disruptions in their billing. NV GEBE is rectifying this and will be issuing bills for the period from February 2022 to November 2023 all at once. This means that some customers may receive multiple bills in one go, potentially up to 20. This is also true for customers who have started new contracts or accounts with us during this time frame.

As customers, you will receive a bulk of outstanding bills possibly indicating the same due date.

Please note that although the bills may reflect a particular due date, NV GEBE is willing to support those who may find it challenging to settle their accounts in one payment. We invite any customer needing assistance to come to our offices to discuss a flexible payment plan tailored to your circumstances.

NV GEBE encourages customers who have not been receiving monthly bills, to continue making regular payments. This will help manage your account balance and avoid a larger bill later. Payments will be credited to your account, and you will receive a receipt for your records.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this process. NV GEBE is here to support you so your experience with N.V. GEBE remains positive, even in the face of unexpected challenges.