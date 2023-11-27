Motorworld Hosts Annual Christmas Car Show This Saturday

Motorworld’s Annual Christmas Car Show will be taking place this coming Saturday on December 2nd at the Motorworld showroom in Cole Bay starting from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Since the first edition in 2012, the Christmas Car Show has served as a signature event at the dealership. This year will be no different. Motorworld is the authorized dealer of reliable quality brands including Hyundai, Changan, Volkswagen, Audi, Mazda, Honda, Ford, Isuzu and more! Every vehicle in the fleet will be discounted by at least $1,000 with the special discounts increasing up to $5,000 off on selected models.

Besides these impressive discounts on the fleet, on-the-spot bank financing will be provided at the Car Show by participating banks Windward Islands Bank, RBC Bank, PSB Bank and FCIB FirstCaribbean International Bank.

“We’re thankful for the participation of our local banks to make this event a success for our customers. We really want to encourage the public to take advantage of the special interest rates and affordable finance packages made available to them at our Christmas Car Show,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies.

Customers can get pre-approved on their car loan during the Car Show by their bank of choice and should ensure to bring the required documents for a smooth process. The list of documents can be found on Motorworld’s website motorworldgroupsxm.com or on their social media pages. New car owners will also have the peace of mind that their first two monthly payments will be guaranteed, with up to 3 months’ payments covered by Motorworld and participating banks.

Additionally, customers will also receive a gift of choice with their purchase, and can choose from a 50” 4K Samsung Smart TV, Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy A54 or a 15” Laptop.

“Motorworld’s Christmas Car Show is set to be a day to remember for everyone who visits the showroom on December 2nd,” says General Marketing Manager, Earlynna George. “It’s our goal to make car shopping an enjoyable experience for everyone who attends the Christmas Car Show. Live entertainment, activities for the kids, and complimentary food and drinks will all be provided. A perfect opportunity to welcome the Christmas spirit.”

The general public is invited to stop by this Saturday at Motorworld in Cole Bay for car shopping fun starting at 8:00 AM sharp. Explore the available inventory, take advantage of the fantastic offers by participating banks and join the Motorworld team for this Christmas shopping experience.