Bellot Urges Swift Intervention to Tackle Mosquito Menace 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As the number of mosquito infestations in St. Maarten rises, Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Candidate Kelron Bellot has issued a sincere call to action. Bellot argues that a strong response is imperative to counter the growing threat of Dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses. He expresses dissatisfaction with the inadequate measures in place, such as the absence of fogging and extensive media campaigns.

The heightened rainfall resulting from the recent hurricane Tammy and neglected, overgrown properties as breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes underscore the situation’s urgency. The consequences will be particularly dire for vulnerable groups, such as the youth and the elderly, who bear the brunt of the mosquito onslaught.

With over 600 cases reported, reports from nearby Caribbean nations like Jamaica and Barbados in November 2023 showed a worrying increase in dengue cases. St. Kitts and Nevis have also reported 22 cases. These concerning figures are a clear warning of the possible repercussions St. Maarten might experience should prompt action not be taken.

As questions linger regarding when fogging will commence, the demand for a swift and comprehensive response becomes more critical. Bellot emphasizes the need for the government to prioritize the well-being and health of its citizens. Criticizing the absence of a proactive approach, he calls for the swift commencement of mosquito fogging, a crucial preventive measure. The last fogging, conducted in November 2018 by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour, needs to be followed up with immediate and sustained efforts.

Additionally, the need for a robust media campaign alongside fogging efforts is paramount. Raising awareness about preventive measures, symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases, and the importance of community participation is crucial to achieving long-term success in combating the mosquito menace. It is not merely a political concern but a collective responsibility to ensure the safety and health of the citizens of Sint Maarten.

“My impassioned call for urgent action serves as a rallying cry for immediate and comprehensive measures to tackle the escalating mosquito crisis. The community, government, and media must collaborate to safeguard the well-being of the residents and protect them from the looming threat of mosquito-borne infections. The time for action is now, and the stakes are higher than ever,” he says.