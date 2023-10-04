Two Arrests Made in Ongoing Investigation into Drug Smuggling Operation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In an ongoing effort to combat the illegal smuggling of illicit drugs into Sint Maarten, personnel of the Alpha Team executed two arrests on September 25, 2023. The individuals in custody at the time, identified as M.R.D. (38) and A.R.B. (54), were apprehended and taken into custody as part of this ongoing operation.

Following their arrest, both suspects underwent interrogation by officers. Subsequently, based on the outcome of these interviews and the available evidence, both M.R.D. and A.R.B. have been released from custody.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice and is actively continuing its efforts to identify and locate a third suspect believed to be connected to the drug smuggling operation.

The ALPHA Team is a specialized, multidisciplinary task force operating on Sint Maarten.

Comprising personnel from various government agencies, including the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard.

The ALPHA Team collaborates to address a wide range of security and law enforcement challenges on the island.