Tragic Incident at an hotel in the Maho area 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received several calls concerning a tragic incident that took place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 PM at a hotel in MAHO area. The incident involved a reported drowning at the hotel’s pool, which may have been preceded by a medical emergency.

Upon receiving the distress call, multiple police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. Upon their arrival, officers found a female, likely in her sixties, receiving first aid from bystanders. It was reported that the victim may have experienced a medical emergency while in the pool, which led to the subsequent drowning. Despite the immediate medical attention, it was determined that the victim showed no signs of life.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim during this in difficult time.