TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT OF KPSM  INVESTIGATING  FLIPPED CAR INCIDENT IN THE MULLET-BAY AREA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — At approximately 08:00 AM today, the Police Central Dispatch received several calls reporting a car that had flipped over on the Mullet Bay road after colliding with a large boulder located on the side of the road . Officers dispatched to the scene discovered a Kia vehicle overturned in the bushes at Mullet Bay. Upon further inspection, there was no one inside the vehicle. Despite an extensive search of the area, the victim(s) could not be located.

Upon reviewing the documentation found in the vehicle, it was determined that the vehicle is registered to a resident of the French St. Martin . The traffic of Department has initiated a investigation into this incident to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Personnel of the traffic department is urging the owner/driver of the involved vehicle to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic Department of KPSM 1721554-2222