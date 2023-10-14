SMILE Job Program Starts Enrollment

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — This week, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) has opened registration of vacancies and job seekers for its annual St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE). To assist in reducing unemployment and matching labor offers and demands, especially with an eye on the upcoming high season.

SMILE provides a platform for industry leaders to explore innovative and sustainable solutions whilst networking in the process. For its 2023 and fourth edition, SHTA is implementing the opportunity for companies to connect to job seekers. Job seekers have complimentary entry to the various workshops taking place on that day. This way all visitors will always leave the event with extra knowledge – whether a perfect job match was made or not.

With this, SMILE builds on the successful SHTA Job Fairs of 2015 and 2016, aiming at reducing unemployment on St. Maarten. With the fourfold increase of businesses visiting SMILE compared to the job fairs, organizers hope for a varied offer of vacancies. Matchmaking between participating businesses and job seekers will happen on October 28th, at the University of St. Martin (USM) from 9AM to 6PM.

To provide a kickstart to match making, in conjunction with the R4CR foundation and the National Employment Service Center (NESC) SHTA and trusted experts in HR and Customer Service have trained two nine-course classes of candidates looking for jobs. The classes varied from business conduct to customer service and were provided to further enhance their capacities on the labor market.

Jobseekers are encouraged to register via info@shta.com. Registration only takes a few minutes. More information about the fourth, 2023 SMILE event can be found at www.smilesintmaarten.com or via +1 721 542 0108.