Sint Maarten Police Force Apprehends Suspect Involved in Domestic Violence Incident and Seizes Large Quantity of Narcotics

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force swiftly responded to a domestic disturbance call on October 23, 2023, at approximately 18:00 hours, dispatched to Blyden’s Drive. The call indicated a potentially violent situation involving an ex-girlfriend and a suspect allegedly armed with a firearm. Upon arrival at the scene, officers identified the suspect’s vehicle leaving Blyden’s Drive. The driver, identified as A.F.X.B, was stopped and controlled.

During a routine inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered a substantial quantity of narcotics concealed within the car. The suspect was immediately arrested, and the narcotics were confiscated as evidence.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is being held for questioning regarding both the domestic violence incident and the possession of illegal narcotics. The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members and will continue to take decisive action against individuals involved in criminal activities.