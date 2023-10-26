Police Respond to Two Serious Accidents in St Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of St Maarten (KPSM) responded to two separate serious accidents on October 23, 2023. The first incident occurred at 09:00 AM when multiple calls were received by the police central dispatch regarding a car that had flipped over on its side on Amaryllis Road. Police patrol, fire department, and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found a white I-10 overturned on its side.

Bystanders and officers assisted in safely removing the female driver and her dog from the vehicle. The fire department stabilized the overturned vehicle, preventing it from slipping further down the wet pavement. The victim, who was shaken but only suffered minor injuries, was attended to by the ambulance department.

The second accident took place at 10:15 PM on W.J. Nisbeth Road, a few hundred meters before the stoplights. Police central dispatch received several calls about a serious accident involving a red Hyundai I-20 that had collided into a concrete wall next to a business establishment. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle. With the assistance of the fire department personnel, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in a very serious condition.

The driver sustained severe injuries, including a broken leg, broken hip, and gashes to his upper body. Preliminary investigations by the traffic department indicated that the driver, while traveling towards the stoplight, attempted to overtake another vehicle, lost control, and collided with the concrete wall. The traffic department continues to investigate this incident.

The Police Force of St Maarten urges all individuals to drive safely and exercise caution, especially considering the wet roads following the passage of the storm Tammy. Please remember to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.