Oscar Williams appointed as Director of Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten

Cayhill, Sint Maarten, — The Board of Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten is delighted to announce that Oscar Williams has been appointed as the new Director of the Fund. His candidature for the position of Director was most welcomed and marks a strategic step in the furthering of APS’ professionalization.

Williams joined APS in 2012 when the Fund was still in the beginning phase of its operations and was promoted to Manager Pensions in 2015 and became Adjunct-Director in 2019.

Before joining APS, Williams had already acquired ample experience and expertise in the pension and actuarial sector by a pension fund in the Netherlands for over ten years. Williams has an actuarial background and throughout his career he expanded his knowledge in the areas of Business Continuity Management, IT and financial risk management and pension reforms and conversions.

“It is a true honor and pleasure for me to serve APS and its participants as Director of the Fund. Since I joined APS shortly after its inception, I witnessed how we grew and developed professionally as a young pension fund, and I am proud of the organization’s performance and accomplishments over the years. In my new position of Director, I am excited and ready to lead the Fund into the future, keeping the strategic goals aligned, and serve the participants and other stakeholders of APS”, Williams commented.

Chairperson of the APS Board Nathalie Tackling said that “William’s application for the position of Director was met with great enthusiasm, largely owing to his steadfast commitment and broad experience at the Fund. His appointment signifies a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to ensure APS’s future-readiness, operational agility, and effective management.”

With the appointment of Oscar Williams as Director of APS, the position of Adjunct-Director became vacant. Persons interested to apply for this function can find more information in the coming period via apsxm.org or APS’ social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.