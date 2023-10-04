MOONLIGHT GOLF LIGHTS UP MULLET BAY GOLF COURSE

MULLET BAY — Over the last weekend 16 avid golfers split up in 4 teams and headed out to Mullet Bay Golf Course to show off their skills in the softly star-lit darkness.

Geared up with glowing golf balls and a pair of flashlights each team was trying to score as low as possible. After a fierce battle, lost balls and near hits the surprising winner of this year’s Moonlight Scramble was the team comprised of Jan Peter Holtland, Mark Hanauer, Jim Rosen and Marc Groenveld who ended the 10 holes stroke play event with a total score of 33 net.

Second prize was won by the team of Andy Holmes, Keith Graham, Thomas Zorn and Juliette Wijnhoud with a total score of 34 net.

After the golf a wonderful prize giving ceremony was hosted at Driftwood Bar, situated at the beach at Maho, all teams enjoyed drinks until late at night.

The winning team graciously gave out their winning prizes so that everyone shared, which was appreciated by all.

For more information on this this tournament or membership please contact the Golf Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check out the SMGA Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation