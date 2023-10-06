MINISTRY OF VSA, SZV, AND STAKEHOLDERS TO REDEFINE THE FUTURE OF OUR LOCAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM



~ November 6 -8 Symposium: The Future of Sustainable Healthcare in Sint Maarten ~



PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten (Wednesday, October 4, 2023) — The Ministry of VSA, in collaboration with SZV Social & Health Insurances, is thrilled to announce an unprecedented symposium with the goal of formulating a five-year vision on sustainable healthcare in Sint Maarten. The event will take place from November 6 – 8, 2023, at the Belair Community Center and seeks to harmonize the efforts of all key players in the local health sector to navigate the numerous challenges and carve a path toward a robust and sustainable healthcare future.

Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley, emphasized the urgency of this symposium, stating, “This symposium is pivotal in bringing parties together to discuss what binds us. Topics such as prevention, the role of technology, and, most critically, financing strategies will be addressed at the symposium. I am eagerly anticipating the invaluable insights from all stakeholders involved.”

Similarly, Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director of SZV, highlighted the importance of collective action: “Working in silos is no longer the path forward. Our strength and success lie in unity, working toward a single goal of making healthcare accessible and affordable for the people of Sint Maarten.”

The symposium is aimed at collectively crafting a long-term vision to tackle the myriad of challenges currently faced by our healthcare system. One of the outcomes expected from this symposium is the production of a closing document, which will not only symbolize our collective commitment but will also function as a roadmap. This strategic plan is designed to be embedded into each stakeholder’s long-term vision, ensuring a coordinated and unified approach to enhancing our healthcare system.

The symposium will see participation from different groups that form part of our healthcare industry, alongside crucial employer representations from bodies like the Chamber of Commerce (COCI) and the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).

“The future of healthcare in Sint Maarten begins with transparent, collaborative steps like this symposium, a testament to the firm commitment to every citizen’s health and well-being,” – Mrs. Parveen Boertje – Chief Transition Officer at SZV.

Although this symposium is not open for public participation, segments of the program will be live-streamed via the SZV Facebook page. Additional details and outcomes of the symposium will be shared with the public through various channels in due time, ensuring transparency and collective progress.