Mara Bailey Wins 2024 SHTA Event Calendar Photo Contest

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Out of all submitted pictures for the 2023 Event Calendar Photo Contest, a winning picture was selected today by the St Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA). The association congratulates Mara Bailey with her beautiful photograph capturing two men playing chess in front of the colorful painted wall art near Walter Plantz Square.

The SHTA would like to thank all candidates who participated in the contest and shared their art. With her winning picture, Ms. Bailey wins a weekend stay at The Azure Hotel & Art studio, donated to this special cause by the Hotel.

Mara Baileys picture will be one of the 12-month images on the Event Calendar of 2024 and will also be featured in the VISIT Magazine the official in-room magazine of SHTA, distributed to SHTA member hotel rooms.

To qualify, the photo needed to portray the island’s attractiveness through landscapes, culture symbols or art. Amongst others sent in were photos displaying the iconic cruise ships, nature, night views, culture, beautiful beaches and many more impressive locations.

The Calendar is used throughout the island and beyond for sharing the island’s liveliness. To reserve your free copy of the Event Calendar 2024 please do so at events@shta.com.

SHTA calls on companies and NGO’s looking to highlight their 2024 events to send their events to events@shta.com before October 9th. SHTA thanks ILTT’S world famous brands Captain Morgan, Smirnoff Vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch, Grant Thornton, Telem Group, Amasterdam, as well as the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the Office de Tourisme de St Martin for making the 2024 St. Maarten Event Calendar possible.