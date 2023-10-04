KPSM Special Operations team Report: September 25th – September 30th, 2023

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to inform the public of Sint Maarten the outcomes of the Special Operations Team’s efforts during the week spanning from September 25th to September 30th, 2023.

The paramount objective of the KPSM is to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Sint Maarten. Over the course of the past week, the KPSM Special Operations Team upheld these fundamental principles. KPSM would like to spotlight the achievements of their operations:

Advancing Road Safety:

The team conducted inspections on a total of 80 vehicles, ensuring their compliance with mandated safety standards.

Furthermore, they conducted stops and inspections on 6 scooter/motorcycle riders.

In total, 28 fines were issued for various violations.

Window Tint Compliance:

The team also engaged with 20 individuals regarding vehicles with darkened or tinted windows.

Combating Narcotics and Firearms:

In commitment to combat the illegal drugs, the team executed checks on 45 individuals at various locations. A total of 132 grams of narcotics were confiscated during these operations. The also arrests, two individuals in the Fort Willem area for multiple infractions. Additionally, another suspect was detained on the A.Th. Illidge Road for narcotics possession.

Vigilance Across Key Locations:

The team’s operations encompassed all prominent areas on the island of Sint Maarten.

KPSM would like to assure the general public that these efforts will persist. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, as our officers may continue to conduct inspections in these areas. Our officers remain steadfast in their duty and are resolute in ensuring the safety of the community.

Once again, KPSM extend its gratitude for the public’s cooperation and support.