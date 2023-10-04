Harmony of the Seas and Celebrity Equinox Scheduled for Port Call Weather Permitting

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Weather permitting, two cruise ships are scheduled to make a port call on Wednesday, October 4, namely Harmony of the Seas and Celebrity Equinox.

Harmony of the Seas is scheduled to make its port call at 7:00 am and Celebrity Equinox at 7:30 am.

Harmony of the Seas is an Oasis-class ship of Royal Caribbean International. The vessel has a gross tonnage of 226,963. The ship was delivered to Royal Caribbean in May 2016.

Harmony of the Seas has 2,747 staterooms and at double occupancy can accommodate 5,479 guests.

Celebrity Equinox is a Solstice-class ship, owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises. She is the sister ship of Celebrity Solstice, Eclipse, Silhouette, and the Reflection.

Equinox entered into service in July 2009. The ship has a gross tonnage of 121,878. The vessel can carry 2,850 guests and 1,250 crew.

Operations at the Cargo Facility will depend on sea conditions. Up to Tuesday night, sea conditions were unsafe for berthing at the cargo quay. An assessment will be carried out early Wednesday morning with respect to the sea state.

Additional updates will be provided.