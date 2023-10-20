Cruise and Cargo Interruption due to Tropical Storm Tammy

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) Norwegian Sky and Joy that were scheduled to make port calls on Friday, October 20 have cancelled to ensure the safety of their guests and crew due to the approach of Tropical Storm Tammy.

Management of Port St. Maarten also advised that the arrival of cargo vessels to the destination will also be affected due to the inclement weather expected Friday evening through Saturday.

A notice was sent to stakeholders advising them about the disruptions outlining that high swells are expected through the weekend which may prohibit safe operations.

Norwegian Sky was scheduled to arrive at 8:00 AM on Friday while Norwegian Joy was scheduled for 11:00 AM.

The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) looks forward to NCL’s next call scheduled on November 3rd.

PSG advised all stakeholders to assure their properties are safeguarded through the passing of Tammy.