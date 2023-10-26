Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding draft National Ordinance higher education

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 26, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting, which started on August 14, 2023, of the Parliamentary Year 2022-2023, and was adjourned with a continuation and adjournment on September 14, 2023, will once again be reconvened on Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het hoger onderwijs en onderzoek (Landsverordening hoger onderwijs) (IS/431/2022-2023 d.d. 8 februari 2023) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-165)

