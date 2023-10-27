Committee of Country’s Expenditures to meet with the General Audit Chamber regarding several resent reports and the GAC Annual Report 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Country’s Expenditures of Parliament will meet on October 27, 2023.

The Committee meeting will be convened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the General Audit Chamber will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Discussion with the General Audit Chamber regarding several recent reports (IS/467/2022-2023 dated February 20, 2023) Annual Report 2022 – General Audit Chamber (IS/517/2022-2023 dated February 27, 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament