Certified Risk Auditor Terence Jandroep explains voters guideline 2024

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Currently elections in the Dutch Caribbean are becoming a new science for the constituency based upon the existing challenges in accordance with the Colombian Certified Risk Auditor. These challenges are channeled in internal and external components, which are the Public funds management and the involvement of the Netherlands in the islands’ business .

The biggest mistake in the Dutch Caribbean political history was signed with The Netherlands on November 2, 2006 where politicians of Curacao and Sint Maarten signed a bilateral affidavit, compromising and overexposing the autonomy of the mentioned islands. The Financial Supervisory Board (CFT) and the Legal Compliance Council (RVR) existence are the direct impact of many unmitigated risks by the politicians of the mentioned period.

Unfortunately the difference between an affidavit and an agreement is that the agreement has a termination date, and is negotiable, while the signed document does not outline any termination date, placing the islands in a deadlock and awkward position .

This affidavit allows the Netherlands to intervene at any time, while the CFT and RVR entities report directly to the Second Chamber in Holland, without any involvement or any form of authority by the island’s Government in the decision making position.

If a political party cannot elaborate how they can rescue the island’s financial deficit without reinforcing new taxation tariffs or special consideration with current cash flow in the compliance collection environment, the islands will be hanging from the 2 last rings of the food chain very soon. Fact is that history has shown that additional tax reforms as they are known up to now just don’t work over the last 2 decades, and would be an irresponsibility to apply similar methods of tax collection.

The party in Government must have the capacity to generate cash flow however not depending on additional taxations on the existing workforce which will only result in a social economic catastrophe.

The fact that Governments in the Dutch Caribbean for the last 4 decades have not been able to produce a plan in which their projected actions are measured with the capacity to reduce the National Deficit is a clear message of incapacity in the field.

The effectiveness of any Government should be rated based upon the positive impact in the lower social layer of society by creating employment opportunities and bank account balance improvement.

It is very necessary that political parties bring a think tank into the equation, and debate openly on how their envisioned actions will give a very transparent idea to the constituency to encourage their trust to vote. Fact is that until the most effective remedial actions of the political parties are not disclosed, the islands will not be able to improve and become self-sustainable soon, placing the Netherlands as the Sole decision taker for another Century. The rescue of the National Deficit is the key to islands’ self-improvement with the appropriate economic distribution of the Islands’ wealth to its people.