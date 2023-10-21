Business Closures due to Hurricane Tammy set for Saturday at 12:00 PM Noon

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Due to the approach of Hurricane Tammy and taking into consideration the safety of the public and employees of businesses, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has taken the decision that all businesses with the exception of essential services must be closed by 12:00 PM midday on Saturday October 21, 2023, until further notice.

The EOC has made adjustments to its previous decision to have businesses close as of 12:00 AM midnight on Friday. This adjustment is based on the latest weather information and analysis.

The following essential services are exempted from the mandatory business closure and may operate at their discretion in case of emergencies or to serve and safeguard their guests/clients:

The Airport and the Harbor; Hotels, Guesthouses and Marinas; Stores and restaurants located directly on the aforementioned properties; Gas stations servicing vehicles of essential services; General Practitioner Post (HAP); Sint Maarten Medical Center and the associated lab (SLS); White & Yellow Cross Foundation; Mental Health Foundation; Pharmacies; Funeral Parlors; and Emergency services.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.​​​