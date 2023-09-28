Two Suspects Apprehended in Connection with Spate of Armed Robberies on Sint Maarten

The Special Unit Robberies of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been investigating a series of armed robberies that have plagued the Sint Maarten community over the past few months. These investigations have culminated in the arrest of two individuals suspected of orchestrating and participating in these criminal activities.

During the third week of September 2023, KPSM officers successfully apprehended two suspects who are believed to be linked to the recent spate of armed robberies. The first suspect, identified by the initials A.M.H., was taken into custody during the initial part of the week. In a coordinated effort, a second suspect, identified as M.N.G., was arrested over the weekend. It is suspected that M.N.G. had been coordinating several of these criminal incidents on the island.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station as the investigation continues to unfold.

Detectives from the Special Unit Robberies are urging the community to come forward with any information related to these or any other unsolved robbery cases.

If you have any information that may aid our ongoing investigations, please do not hesitate to contact the Special Unit Robberies. SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these robberies to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten –

Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to safeguarding our community and upholding the law.